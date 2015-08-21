Lo exhibieron como a violador y le quitaron a su hija de 9 años pero resultó que era inocente

Su pasión por el trabajo y deseos de proteger a una niña, habrían jugado en contra de una doctora que ahora ya no labora para el Hospital San Camilo, ocasionando que metieran preso al papá de una niña, lo exhibieran como a vulgar delincuente y dejaran encerrada hasta hoy a niña de nueve años en Limache.

Un verdadero calvario está sufriendo una familia en San Felipe, a quien la justicia le arrebató una hija de 9 años por una confusa situación que involucra a la doctora Carol Contreras, exfuncionaria del Hospital San Camilo, quien aparentemente habría incurrido en un eventual error al diagnosticar una enfermedad de transmisión sexual derivada de una inexistente violación a una niña de 9 años, activando así prematuramente el protocolo policial en contra del padre de la menor, a quien acusan de violación pese a los exámenes y recomendaciones de un ginecólogo -según la versión de la madre de la niña- que desde un principio habría descartado lo sostenido por la doctora.

De esta forma se arrancó todo un proceso policial en el que el papá de la niña, don Pablo César Ahumada Lazcano, fue detenido y presentado por la PDI ante los medios como un vulgar violador, situación que lejos de ser cierta, generó una serie de contratiempos a la niña y sus padres, pues hasta la fecha permanece recluida en el Hogar San Patricio de Limache, ya que el Tribunal de Familia dictó tal medida, separándola de sus padres hasta la fecha, pese a que el 6 de noviembre de 2012 el Juzgado de Garantía absolvió de toda responsabilidad al avergonzado padre, luego que las pericias en el Servicio Médico Legal, en Santiago, determinaran que la niña no había sido violada.

MADRE ANGUSTIADA

Claudia Pérez Álvarez, vecina de Población El Pino, camino Tocornal, habló con nuestro medio sobre lo que ha sufrido y sigue experimentando.

– ¿Cómo inició este confuso calvario?

– Lo que pasó, es que yo llevé en 2012 a mi niña de 9 años a Urgencias del Hospital San Camilo porque tenía un dolor abdominal. La doctora Carol Contreras dijo que le había detectado una supuesta enfermedad de transmisión sexual. Ella llamó a los carabineros, quienes llegaron y con un ginecólogo la revisaron, al ratito el especialista me dijo que la niña no había sido abusada ni cosa por el estilo, pues la niña explicó que no había sufrido ningún abuso, que se trataba sólo de una infección, propia de su edad.

– ¿Entonces todo terminó con el reporte del ginecólogo?

– Para nada. La doctora seguía insistiendo que sí y que sí había abuso, al final de cuentas ese mismo día la PDI me quitaron a la niña, se llevaron a mi hija para el Médico Legal de Santiago, ahí dictaminaron que no existía abuso ni lesión alguna, sin embargo no la hemos recuperado desde hace tres años.

-¿Qué ha pasado entonces con su hija?

– Mi hija ahora tiene 13 años, por más esfuerzos que hacemos para recuperarla no me la dan, ella sigue recluida en el Hogar San Patricio de Limache. A raíz de esta situación el Sename intervino mi hogar y me quitaron al otro hijo, sólo porque esta doctora dijo que hubo abuso, en donde nunca existió, pues así lo demuestran los exámenes médicos, exámenes que ella debió tener en su mano antes de activar ese operativo policial que destruyó nuestra familia.

También Diario El Trabajo habló con el papá de la niña, Pablo César Ahumada Lazcano, trabajador agrícola, esposo de doña Claudia. «Yo por esa obsesión de esta doctora fui formalizado por Violación, cuando los funcionarios de la PDI me abordaron me golpearon en la cabeza y me recriminaron que yo había abusado de mi hija, a ella la obligaron a declarar contra mí, por esa acusación estuve detenido desde el 27 de abril al 19 de mayo, cuando me liberaron, ya que salí absuelto, soy totalmente inocente de estas acusaciones, así lo demuestran los exámenes», dijo Pablo César.

«LAS MEDIDAS DEBEN CAER TAMBIÉN»

Diario El Trabajo buscó información con José Luis Correa, abogado y Defensor Público de San Felipe desde 2007 y profesional que llevó la defensa del entonces imputado, quien explicó a nuestro medio su criterio concerniente a esta situación.

– ¿Cómo evolucionó el caso de su defendido?

– Luego que el señor Pablo César Ahumada fuera procesado el 27 abril de 2012 por un supuesto delito de violación, los antecedentes que se manejaban en esa fecha ante el Tribunal de Garantía ameritaron su prisión preventiva, posteriormente esa imputación inicial se fue diluyendo, por lo que él fue dejado en libertad, quedando en ese momento limitado a acercarse a la presunta víctima, su hija.

– ¿Finalmente este hombre era entonces inocente?

– Lo que pasó, es que el tribunal determinó no continuar con el proceso, pues no se logró reunir pruebas contra el entonces imputado, en este caso don Pablo ni siquiera fue absuelto, porque ni hubo juicio, en diciembre de ese año la causa se declaró cerrada, él técnicamente es inocente.

– Si el caso se cerró y la causa ni llegó a juicio, ¿qué se debería esperar entonces que ocurra con esta causa de Familia?

– El Tribunal de Familia opera de manera diferente al Tribunal de Garantía, desconozco en qué etapa va ese proceso, pero es de esperarse que si lo que gatilló las medidas de separar a la niña de sus padres fue este proceso puntual de investigación, es de esperar que al terminar el mismo estas medidas también terminen, pero hay que entender que las medidas que dictó el juez de Garantía pueden ser distintas a las emitidas por el juez de Familia. O sea, que si se cae la causa que originó esta separación de la niña con sus padres, entonces las medidas, sean de cualquier tribunal, deberían caer también.

«LA PDI ME OBLIGÓ A DECLARAR CONTRA MI PAPÁ»

De manera confidencial Diario El Trabajo logró sostener una entrevista con la niña afectada, quien a sus 13 años explicó a nuestro medio que ella se siente ‘atrapada’ en este lugar, que está estudiando 7º año y que lo que más anhela en su vida es regresar al lado de sus padres.

– ¿Cómo la estás pasando en este hogar de menores?

– Yo ya no aguanto más, lo único que quiero es volver con mis padres, aquí no me maltratan ni sufro agresiones de ningún tipo, pero estoy desesperada de este encierro.

– ¿Por qué usted denunció a su papá en 2012?

– Yo en ese momento tenía 9 años, era muy chica, lo que pasó es que en la PDI me obligaron a declarar contra mi papá, me presionaron y asustaron para que dijera esas cosas, papá nunca abusó de mí.

– ¿Cómo te sientes ahora tras estos años en este hogar?

– Estoy muy angustiada, porque sospecho que llegaré a cumplir mis 18 años y estaré aquí como prisionera, sin haber podido aprender a vivir en familia.

MIENTRAS TANTO LAS INSTITUCIONES CALLAN

Nuestro medio intentó hablar con José Antonio González, funcionario encargado del Tribunal de Familia de San Felipe, a fin de solicitar información sobre este caso, sin embargo él nos hizo saber por medio de un guardia de seguridad, ‘que no atendería a Diario El Trabajo, que no escucharía lo que tenemos que consultar’, lo que nos sorprendió. Por otra parte, también pedimos información a Cecilia Jara, directora del Hogar San Patricio de Limache, centro de menores en donde está recluida la niña, pero tampoco quiso dar explicaciones sobre el estado de la niña ni su caso. La PDI San Felipe en su caso, tampoco quiso tomar interés en la cooperación de este caso.

Por su parte el Hospital San Camilo asegura que la médico sólo cumplió con su deber ético y legal, de dar aviso a los entes legales en caso de sospechar cualquier situación anormal o presunto abuso, tal como ocurrió en este caso, ya que son otros organismos los que deben ratificar o refutar la denuncia luego de realizar exámenes específicos en una segunda atención, los cuales, cabe destacar, no se realizan dentro del Servicio de Urgencias, por lo que ella tampoco puede tomarlos. Posteriormente, es la PDI la que cita a declarar a todos los involucrados dentro del marco investigativo, por lo que también es deber del facultativo concurrir y aportar datos a la investigación.

Roberto González Short

rgonzalez@eltrabajo.cl